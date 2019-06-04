NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer Sells 1,308 Shares

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $32,765.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $476,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTGR stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 199,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,428. The company has a market cap of $793.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.82. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.31 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

