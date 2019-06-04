Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.95.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 518,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,220. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $138.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.77 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 34,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $2,608,643.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,640,630.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,711,430.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,297 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,745. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.