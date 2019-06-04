New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on New Senior Investment Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

SNR stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $541.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.71. New Senior Investment Group has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.62 million during the quarter. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 33.97%. On average, research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

