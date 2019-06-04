New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.94 Million Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,720,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aaron’s by 2,849.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 98,160 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Aaron’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aaron’s by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 14,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $697,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total transaction of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,952. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

