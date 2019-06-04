Nexa Resources (NEXA) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.66 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,724 shares in the last quarter. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 236,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 61,536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

