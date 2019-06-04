Nexo (NEXO) Market Capitalization Tops $47.35 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Nexo has a market cap of $47.35 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexo has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Allbit, Bitbns and YoBit.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00387200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.64 or 0.02940162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00147712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo.

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitbns, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, DDEX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

