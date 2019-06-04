NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $327,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $199.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.06 and a fifty-two week high of $204.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $2,818,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,594 shares of company stock worth $46,236,648. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Holdings Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/nextera-energy-inc-nee-holdings-lifted-by-parametric-portfolio-associates-llc.html.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.