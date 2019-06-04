Nicholas Debenedictis Buys 1,000 Shares of Mistras Group Inc (MG) Stock

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $13,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,442.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Debenedictis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,010 shares of Mistras Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,079.70.

On Friday, May 17th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 2,495 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $35,004.85.

On Monday, May 20th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 6,990 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,091.10.

On Monday, March 18th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 7,000 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00.

NYSE:MG opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. Mistras Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. Analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 667.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 440.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Mistras Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

