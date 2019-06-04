Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 75.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/nielsen-holdings-plc-nlsn-position-trimmed-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.