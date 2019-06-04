Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,794,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after buying an additional 1,753,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,633,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,600,000 after buying an additional 823,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,246,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,495,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,271,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,327,000 after buying an additional 1,600,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,048,000 after buying an additional 398,877 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

