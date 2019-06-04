Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $57,062.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,243 shares of company stock worth $213,053. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.43 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

