Norinchukin Bank The Buys 788 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,831,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised J M Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus began coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.32 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

