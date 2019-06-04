Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.26 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,857,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,804,328 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.72 and a fifty-two week high of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.21% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 1,202 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.18 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

