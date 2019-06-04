Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 154 Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 700,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,875,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 389.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John Deters sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total transaction of $86,552.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,897.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $458,853.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,065.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock worth $1,594,706. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

