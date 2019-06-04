Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 12,600 Shares of Cigna Corp (CI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/northwestern-mutual-wealth-management-co-sells-12600-shares-of-cigna-corp-ci.html.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.