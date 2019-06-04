Noven Financial Group Inc. Takes $23.95 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,945,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 12.6% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,239.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,844,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 15,741,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5,347.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,195,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,339,000 after buying an additional 1,173,227 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,370,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,066,000.
NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $151.85. 177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,014. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.89 and a 52 week high of $171.00.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.