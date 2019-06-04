NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $686,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 442.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,770,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,637,254,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $175.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $197.05. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.37.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $632,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,753 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.14.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

