Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Melrose Industries (MRO)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price (up from GBX 235 ($3.07)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 244 ($3.19).

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 163.70 ($2.14) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 244.60 ($3.20). The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of -13.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.55. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -0.42%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Lis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total value of £6,475 ($8,460.73). Also, insider Justin Dowley acquired 23,737 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £41,777.12 ($54,589.21).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

