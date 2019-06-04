NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.81 and last traded at $94.63. Approximately 3,680,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,025,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.63.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,079 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 29,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

