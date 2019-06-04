O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,799 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,825,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,939,000 after purchasing an additional 743,245 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 431,393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,787,000 after purchasing an additional 972,288 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,875,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC raised NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,889.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Cardoza sold 151,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $3,461,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,326,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,362. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 167.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

