OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OISHY) Upgraded at Citigroup

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of OISHY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $34.03.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

