Okta (OKTA) PT Raised to $120.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 1.07. Okta has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $119.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 34.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.94%. Okta’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $429,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $2,406,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,462 shares of company stock valued at $54,573,997. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 524.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $414,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after purchasing an additional 457,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

