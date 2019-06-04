Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Bemis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bemis by 4,490.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,646,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,294 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Bemis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bemis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Bemis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

BMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NYSE BMS traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,317. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Bemis’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Bemis’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

