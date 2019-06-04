Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $100.01 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up 2.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $100,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,968,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,676,000 after purchasing an additional 537,624 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 997,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 202,625 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 990,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,512,000 after purchasing an additional 223,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,753. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.91 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross Anker sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $118,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $621,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,126. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

