Open Trading Network (OTN) Hits Market Cap of $64,850.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $64,850.00 and approximately $871.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00387796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.89 or 0.02899992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00148423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

