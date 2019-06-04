Orange SA (ORAN) Position Lifted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orange by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Orange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 112,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $4,820,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Orange by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39. Orange SA has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4471 dividend. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is 89.04%.

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

