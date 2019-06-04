Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 89.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 78.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 3.06.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

