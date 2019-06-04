Owens Corning (OC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.48 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $173,937.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,655.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julian Francis sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $30,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,859.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $613,984. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $151,179,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5,667.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,098,162 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $90,541,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $52,991,000. Finally, Park Presidio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $45,167,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 924,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,798. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

