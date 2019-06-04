Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,413,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTBA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $340.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.75.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $576,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,597 shares of company stock valued at $305,612. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

