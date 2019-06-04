Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,712 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $24,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 258,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 136,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,298,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $139.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.85 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

