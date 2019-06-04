Park National Corp OH Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,385.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,856,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $1,300,469,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $97,947,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,362,000 after buying an additional 918,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,762,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,540,000 after buying an additional 912,625 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $73.81 and a 1-year high of $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

