Park-Ohio (PKOH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PKOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $394.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.38.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $72,413.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $557,531. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 453.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.