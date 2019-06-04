Parkside Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,199,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,731,000 after buying an additional 6,127,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $184,998,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,406,698 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,835,000 after purchasing an additional 914,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,366,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 882,003 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,975,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLT stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 201.77% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Raymond James cut Hilton Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

