Pearson (PSO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

PSO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.89 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Pearson stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth $93,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

