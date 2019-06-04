PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,705 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $219,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 232,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,494 shares of company stock worth $7,698,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

