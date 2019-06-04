Peugeot (PEUGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PEUGF remained flat at $$23.16 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 420. Peugeot has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $29.66.

Get Peugeot alerts:

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.