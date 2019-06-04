Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $13,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

KXI stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $52.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (KXI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/pictet-asset-management-ltd-trims-holdings-in-ishares-global-consumer-staples-etf-kxi.html.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.