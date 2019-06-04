Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,098,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,853,451,000 after buying an additional 455,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,109,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,084,000 after purchasing an additional 565,189 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after purchasing an additional 797,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,622,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,120,000 after purchasing an additional 353,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,066,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

NYSE:HIG opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $54.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $521,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,819.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,039 shares of company stock worth $778,412. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-boosts-stake-in-hartford-financial-services-group-inc-hig.html.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.