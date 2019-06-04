PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (TUZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TUZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TUZ opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

About PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-3 Year U.S.

