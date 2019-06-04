Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 4,192 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,307 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/pinnacle-associates-ltd-purchases-4192-shares-of-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.