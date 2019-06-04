Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Nutanix (NTNX) to Neutral

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $25.75 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nutanix to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.58.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.12). Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 121.03% and a negative net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,132 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $500,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $284,932.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,049 shares of company stock worth $1,385,135. Company insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

