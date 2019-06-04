PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (FII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,873,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,851,000 after purchasing an additional 123,865 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,349,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,456,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,830,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $33.77.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.09 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FII. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $390,691.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488,030 shares in the company, valued at $15,099,648.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,858 shares of company stock worth $3,651,613 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (FII)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/04/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-grows-holdings-in-federated-investors-inc-fii.html.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.