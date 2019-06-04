PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $140.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.63. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.51 and a 52-week high of $202.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHIL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

