Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,277 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NCI Building Systems by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 398,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NCI Building Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,076,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NCI Building Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in NCI Building Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. 1,104,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. NCI Building Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $551.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. NCI Building Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director George Martinez purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,389.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,774 shares in the company, valued at $875,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 201,000 shares of company stock worth $1,116,302. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NCI Building Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

