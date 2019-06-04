Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Proteostasis Therapeutics to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.64. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 1,307.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,867,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,125,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,920,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,806,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

