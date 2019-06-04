Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 146,427 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $256,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $189.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.29.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,578 shares of company stock worth $13,490,223. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

