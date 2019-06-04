Public Storage (PSA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $107,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,507,120,000 after buying an additional 112,313 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Public Storage by 18,823.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,180,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,192,000 after acquiring an additional 178,705 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,258,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,388 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 190.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,821,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,586,000 after buying an additional 1,194,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $230.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

PSA stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.28. The stock had a trading volume of 23,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,267. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $240.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

