Purplebricks Group’s (PURP) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PURP. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 188 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Purplebricks Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purplebricks Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.67 ($3.50).

Shares of LON PURP opened at GBX 103 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $312.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.82. Purplebricks Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($5.03).

In other news, insider Andreas Wiele purchased 43,662,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £43,662,416 ($57,052,679.99).

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

