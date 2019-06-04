Qbao (QBT) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $38,553.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.