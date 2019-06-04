Quilter (QLT) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price (up from GBX 145 ($1.89)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Quilter to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Get Quilter alerts:

QLT opened at GBX 132.26 ($1.73) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 109.30 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Quilter’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Mark Satchel sold 38,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £56,104.85 ($73,310.92).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.